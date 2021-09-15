Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

