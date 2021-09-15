Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.