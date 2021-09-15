Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

