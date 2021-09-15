Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,669 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unum Group by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 528,597 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 55,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

