Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,430 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Broadwind worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadwind by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWEN stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

