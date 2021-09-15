VIG (VIG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $195.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $928,491.86 and $195.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001013 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,053,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

