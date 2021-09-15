Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $104.60 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,811.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $329.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $463.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,020 shares of company stock worth $6,600,174. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

