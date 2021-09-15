Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Shares of VIRC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRC. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

