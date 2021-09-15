Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Down 0.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 61,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

