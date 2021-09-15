Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VIST opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.