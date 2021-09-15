Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 4.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.81. 4,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

