Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VWAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

VWAGY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 287,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,096. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

