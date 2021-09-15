Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $183.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.73 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

