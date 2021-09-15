W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $30,148.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00150278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00796265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046611 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.