Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 10,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

