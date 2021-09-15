Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after purchasing an additional 309,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.79. 154,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

