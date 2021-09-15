Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 2,831 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 118,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 9,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,369. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

