Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,840 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

