Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

AGCO traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

