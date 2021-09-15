Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,385 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

