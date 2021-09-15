Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.59.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock worth $2,963,644,200. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

