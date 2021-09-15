Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE WPCA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

