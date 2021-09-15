Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €87.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP opened at €81.10 ($95.41) on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12-month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 61.58.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.