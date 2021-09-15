Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 79.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 69.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.