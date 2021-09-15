Wayne Mepham Sells 33,715 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £87,659 ($114,527.04).

LON JUP opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.53. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

JUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

