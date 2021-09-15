Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of AutoZone worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,550.78. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,593.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,477.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

