Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,082,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

