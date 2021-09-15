WEMIX Market Cap Tops $151.36 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $151.36 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars.

