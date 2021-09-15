Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up to $45.96

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.96, but opened at $47.40. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 4,992 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

