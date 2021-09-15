Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $45.73 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,727,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 26.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 238.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $377.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

