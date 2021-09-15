Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 520,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,229,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.