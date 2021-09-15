Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,919 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 12.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $334.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

