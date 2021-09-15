WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,613.65

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,613.65 ($21.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,628.50 ($21.28), with a volume of 632,685 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get WH Smith alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,733.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.