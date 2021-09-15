Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$8.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $255,950.

WCP opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.