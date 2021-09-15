WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

