WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
