WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock remained flat at $$19.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 262,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

