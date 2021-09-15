Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 38,658 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

