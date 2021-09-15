WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,596 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 279,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 130,162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after buying an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

