WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

