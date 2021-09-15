WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $92.18.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 165,576 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,580. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

