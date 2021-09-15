WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NMI by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in NMI by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

