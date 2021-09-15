Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 14,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 112,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

