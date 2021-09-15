Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.56. 57,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

