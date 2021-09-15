Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.
NYSE:TYL opened at $467.97 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $324.09 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.