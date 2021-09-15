Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $467.97 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $324.09 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.