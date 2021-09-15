Wolverine Trading LLC Raises Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period.

Shares of MARB opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

