World Asset Management Inc Sells 283 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $374.56. 13,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,322. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.13. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

