World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,648 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 363,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

