World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,498. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.95 and a 200 day moving average of $296.70. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

