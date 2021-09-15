WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,117. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPTIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.