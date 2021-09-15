Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $1,130.69 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $1,130.69 or 0.02406693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $384,436.21 and approximately $2,378.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

